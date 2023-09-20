Game Recap: Liberty 90, Mystics 85
The Liberty defeat the Mystics, 90-85, in overtime and win the first round series 2-0. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks as Jonquel Jones (19 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks) and Betnijah Laney (19 points, 3 assists) combined for 38 points. Natasha Cloud set a new career-high and a Mystics franchise Playoff record with 33 points, along with 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, and 4 steals as Brittney Sykes added 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.