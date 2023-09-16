Game Recap: Liberty 90, Mystics 75

Led by Sabrina Ionescus playoff career high 29 points (7 3PM) and 6 rebounds, the Liberty defeat the Mystics 90-75. Jonquel Jones (20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists) and Betnijah Laney (19 points and 8 rebounds) combined for 39 points in the victory, while Myisha Hines-Allen tallied 21 points and 8 rebounds for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Liberty lead the best-of-three series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place on Tuesday, September 19th (7:00 PM ET, ESPN).