Game Recap: Liberty 90, Fever 73

Breanna Stewart put up a career-high 45 points (6-9 FG), along with 12 rebounds and 3 assists for the Liberty as they defeated the Fever, 90-73. Sabrina Ionescu added 9 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for the Liberty in the victory, while NaLyssa Smith tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Fever in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 1-1 on the season, while the Fever fall to 0-2. The Liberty improve to 1-1 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Fever fall to 0-2.