Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated Sun - Playing without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.
Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3 - While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt' - Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn - University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic Games - USA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA's newest star.
Game Recap: Liberty 90, Aces 82
Jonquel Jones finished with a career-high 34 points for New York as the Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82.