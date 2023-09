The Liberty defeat the Sun, 89-58. Betnijah Laney recorded a team-high 19 points, along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Liberty, while Breanna Stewart (14 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists) and Marine Johannes (18 points) added a combined 32 points in the victory. Tiffany Hayes tallied 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Sun in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 29-7 on the season, while the Sun fall to 25-12.