After closing the game on a 9-0 run, the Liberty defeated the Sun, 89-81. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Liberty, while Alyssa Thomas tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Sun in the losing effort, her 2nd consecutive triple-double. The Liberty improve to 10-3 on the season, while the Sun fall to 12-4.