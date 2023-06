Led by Sabrina Ionescu's 31 points, 6 assists and 7 3pt. FG, the Liberty rally to defeat the Mystics in overtime, 89-88. Breanna Stewart added 18 points (12 in the 2nd half+OT), 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the victory. Ariel Atkins (24 points, 6 3pt. FG) and Natasha Cloud (season-high 23 points and 11 assists) combine for 47 points for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 9-3 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 8-5.