Game Recap: Liberty 86, Storm 82

Sabrina Ionescu recorded her 4th career triple-double as the Liberty come back from an 18 point deficit to defeat the Storm, 86-82. Ionescu notched 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Liberty, while Breanna Stewart added a team-high 22 points, along with seven rebounds in the victory. Jewell Loyd (32 points, six 3PM) and Ezi Magbegor (22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) combined for 55 points for the Storm in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 17-5 on the season, while the Storm fall to 4-19.