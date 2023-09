The Liberty defeated the Sky, 86-69. Courtney Vandersloot recorded 20 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, and 6 steals for the Sky, while Breanna Stewart added 26 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in the victory. Kahleah Copper tallied 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Sky in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 30-7 on the season, while the Sky fall to 15-22.