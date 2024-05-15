Advertisement

Game Recap: Liberty 85, Mystics 80

WNBA

New York defeats Washington, 85-80. For New York, Jonquel Jones led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds while aided by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Sabrina Ionescu (15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks) in the victory. Ariel Atkins finished with 20 points, three assists, and three steals while Brittney Sykes recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals with Shakira Austin tallying 13 points, five rebounds, and a career-high five blocks for Washington in the losing effort. New York improves to 1-0, while Washington moves to 0-1 in the loss.