Game Recap: Liberty 85, Mystics 80

Game Recap: Liberty 85, Mystics 80New York defeats Washington, 85-80. For New York, Jonquel Jones led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds while aided by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Sabrina Ionescu (15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks) in the victory. Ariel Atkins finished with 20 points, three assists, and three steals while Brittney Sykes recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals with Shakira Austin tallying 13 points, five rebounds, and a career-high five blocks for Washington in the losing effort. New York improves to 1-0, while Washington moves to 0-1 in the loss.
Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.
Magic vs Cavaliers Game HighlightsDonovan Mitchell (28 points, 6 rebounds) and Darius Garland (23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) combine for 51 points for the Cavaliers as they defeat the Magic in Game 5, 104-103. Evan Mobley added 14 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks in the victory, while Paolo Banchero tallied a playoff career-high 39 points, along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Magic
Josh Hart and OG Anunoby on Knicks nail-biting win in Game 1 vs PacersJosh Hart credited the Knicks great defensive effort down the stretch of their 121-117 Game 1 win over Indiana. He also acknowledged teammate Donte DiVincenzo, whose three-pointer with 40 seconds to go gave New York the lead for good saying, he had the "utmost confidence" in him. OG Anunoby was impressed by the team's poise with the game on the line and commented on guarding his former teammate Pascal Siakam. Anunoby main goal was to make things as "difficult as possible" for him and added that the team will have to continue to make adjustments as the series progresses.
Chicago Built: Dee BrownFox 32 Sports anchor Tina Nguyen visits with former Illinois men's basketball star Dee Brown at his favorite spot in Chicago, 2Twenty2. They discuss growing up in Chicago, being a head coach at Roosevelt University, his legendary career at Illinois and more.
Knicks Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby on playing against good friends Tyrese Haiburton and Pascal SiakamWhen the Knicks and Pacers square off in Game 1 of their playoff series on Monday night, each team will see some familiar faces. Jalen Brunson became close friends with Tyrese Haliburton on USA Basketball team last summer while OG Anunoby was teammates with Pascal Siakam in Toronto. Anunoby admitted "it will be a little weird" facing Siakam but both players are looking forward to the challenge. Brunson called Haliburton a "great player" and expects a fast-paced series from both teams.
HIGHLIGHTS: Derrick White's career night puts Celtics up 3-1 over HeatDerrick White scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Celtics to a 102-88 win in Game 4 of Round 1 in Miami, as Boston takes a 3-1 lead.
