Game Recap: Liberty 85, Mystics 80

Josh Hart and OG Anunoby on Knicks nail-biting win in Game 1 vs Pacers Josh Hart credited the Knicks great defensive effort down the stretch of their 121-117 Game 1 win over Indiana. He also acknowledged teammate Donte DiVincenzo, whose three-pointer with 40 seconds to go gave New York the lead for good saying, he had the "utmost confidence" in him. OG Anunoby was impressed by the team's poise with the game on the line and commented on guarding his former teammate Pascal Siakam. Anunoby main goal was to make things as "difficult as possible" for him and added that the team will have to continue to make adjustments as the series progresses.

