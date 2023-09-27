Game Recap: Liberty 84, Sun 77
The Liberty defeat the Sun 84-77, to tie the best-of-five series 1-1. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 21 points and 5 assists as Betnijah Laney made a Playoff career-high 5 3PT on her way to 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Courtney Vandersloots 19 points were great for New York as Jonquel Jones (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Breanna Stewart (11 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 blocks) combined for 22 points. Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 30 points as DeWanna Bonner (19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) and Alyssa Thomas (10 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds) combined for 29 points. Game 3 will take place at 3:00 PM EST, on Sunday, Oct.1 on ABC.