Game Recap: Liberty 81, Sun 79

The Liberty defeated the Sun, 81-79. Sabrina Ionescu led the way for the Liberty with 25 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Sami Whitcomb added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in the victory. Alyssa Thomas (25 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Jonquel Jones (15 points, seven rebounds) combined for 40 points for the Sun. The Liberty improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Sun fall to 0-1. .