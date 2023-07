The Liberty defeat the Storm 81-66. Breanna Stewart led the way with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists with Courtney Vandersloot adding 18 points and 13 assists for the Liberty in the win. While Jewell Loyd tallied 27 points and 4 rebounds in the loss for the Storm. The Liberty improve to 11-4 while the Storm fall to 4-12.