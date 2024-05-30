Game Recap: Liberty 81, Mercury 78

- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.
Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies<p>Caitlin Clark <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/caitlin-clark-struggles-early-in-wnba-debut-as-indiana-fever-fall-to-connecticut-sun-014254009.html">struggled early in her first regular-season game </a>with the <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/teams/indiana/">Indiana Fever</a> on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/indiana-fever-connecticut-sun-20240514012/">Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun</a>. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.</p>
Isaiah Collier's strength and athleticism tantalizing in a lead guard prospectA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Isaiah Collier, who posted 16.3 points per game as a 19-year-old point guard at USC.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/isaiah-colliers-strength-and-athleticism-tantalizing-in-a-lead-guard-prospect/586609/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Isaiah Collier's strength and athleticism tantalizing in a lead guard prospect</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>
Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirementLisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/ncaa/ncaab/lisa-bluder-iowa-hawkeyes-retired-caitlin-clark/562299/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>
San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State ValkyriesThe WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/san-francisco-wnba-expansion-team-golden-state-valkyries/1736429/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State Valkyries</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>
Game Recap: Liberty 81, Mercury 78
Sabrina Ionescu shined with 22 points as the Liberty get the win at home over the Mercury.