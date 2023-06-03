Game Recap: Liberty 77, Sky 76

Led by Breanna Stewarts 19 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, the Liberty defeated the Sky, 77-76. Betnijah Laney added 17 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the Liberty in the victory, while Alanna Smith tallied a career-high 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3PM), 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Sky in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Sky fall to 3-3. The Liberty improve to 3-1 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Sky fall to 0-3.