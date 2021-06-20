Game Recap: Liberty 76, Sparks 73
Rebecca Allen scores 19 points and comes up with 2 huge blocks to lead New York in a 76-73 victory over LA.
The team representing the U.S. in Tokyo is a mix of veterans and first-timers.
Ben Simmons' reluctance to contribute has become historically bad, and on Sunday night he made a decision that was inexcusable. By Adam Hermann
As if the final day of the U.S. Open wasn't wild enough, on the 13th hole at Torrey Pines a fan got in on the action.
For the second straight year the U.S. Open awarded a $12.5 million purse, with $2.25 million going to winner Jon Rahm on Sunday at Torrey.
Trae Young had his worst shooting game of the playoffs as the Hawks leaned on Kevin Huerter to pull off the stunning upset.
Joel Embiid gave his all this postseason, but came up short once again - so he took to social media to apologize to his fans. By Adam Hermann
Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.
Ben Simmons showed Sunday night that he's not built for the big moment, and the Warriors have no use for him.
A fan ran onto the course at the U.S. Open and was quickly tackled, but not before a little performance.
An unruly fan ran on the field of play, dropped two golf balls and hit them before attempting to run from security. You gotta see this.
The Nets were a few inches away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they enter the 2021 offseason with a few significant decisions to make.
Facing a 36-hour turnaround from eliminating Utah to opening at Phoenix, the game Clippers came up short as Devin Booker had a 40-point triple-double to lift the Suns.
Kat O'Brien wrote a NYT essay about an alleged rape that happened while she worked as a reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The Philadelphia 76ers had a bounceback season after the disastrous finish they had last year. New organizational leadership helped propel this team that didn't make many significant upgrades to the one-seed in the east. Daryl Morey cleaned up the ...
Vashti Cunningham, who was 18 when she competed at the 2016 Olympics, has the No. 1 mark in the world this year.
Cruising along with a one-shot lead, Bryson DeChambeau appeared well on his way to a successful U.S. Open title defence on Sunday until an ugly back nine at Torrey Pines sent him spiralling down the leaderboard to 26th place. The collapse was all the more spectacular as DeChambeau had gone 34 holes without dropping a stroke until his nosedive began with a bogey at the par four 11th. DeChambeau looked in control on the front nine, picking up two birdies including a near hole-in-one at the eighth, and made the turn with a one-shot lead.
This marked Nelly Korda's second win of the season and her fifth since turning pro in 2016.
Kevin Durant's reaction after seeing how close he was to ending the Milwaukee Bucks' season on his clutch shot in regulation.
It was an ugly night all around for the Sixers, and the numbers tell the story of a broken team. By Reuben Frank
Full results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.