Led by Courtney Vandersloots season-high 23 points, the Liberty defeated the Sparks, 76-69. Vandersloot added seven rebounds and six assists, while Breanna Stewart added 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Liberty in the victory, Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and eight rebounds for the Sparks in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 20-6 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 9-17.