The Liberty defeat the Lynx, 76-66. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for the Liberty, while Breanna Stewart added 17 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. Napheesa Collier tallied 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Lynx in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 21-6 on the season, while the Lynx fall to 13-15.