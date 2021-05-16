GAME RECAP: Liberty 73, Fever 65
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Betnijah Laney leads all scorers with 20 points and adds 4 assists as New York beats Indiana, 73-65.
Betnijah Laney leads all scorers with 20 points and adds 4 assists as New York beats Indiana, 73-65.
TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
The Irish are division champions!
Love, 57, has now withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he has a past champion's exemption.
The game slowed down for Scott Stallings during Friday's round at the Byron Nelson, but it picked up on Saturday.
Top 5 Plays from New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, 05/14/2021
No Hall of Fame makes less sense more than the Basketball Hall of Fame. Former Granbury coach Leta Andrews’ exclusion proves it.
Top 5 Plays from Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/14/2021
Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd combine for 50 points as Seattle takes down Las Vegas, 97-83.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
The end came at 19 seconds of a wild second round, capping a remarkable crazy fight.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the heat in the decisive moments of his 57th meeting with top seed Djokovic - the pair's ninth in Rome - to secure the victory over the defending champion in two hours and 49 minutes. "I was lucky in some moments, especially against (Denis) Shapovalov," Nadal said, referring to the round of 16 match he won in a tiebreak in the decider. Nadal broke to go ahead 6-5 in a tight opening set and staved off a late comeback attempt from Djokovic to take the early advantage in the contest with a searing inside-out forehand that caught the Serbian off guard.
The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones is the GOAT, but it doesn't matter one way or the other if he returns to the octagon.
Chris Weidman is making progress after a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261.
In the final days of the NBA regular season, good luck figuring out motivation.
Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.
The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.
Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.