Game Recap: Liberty 69, Dream 73

Associated Press

House Republican leaders say they will oppose the creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — and have so far declined to say whether they will even participate in the probe. In a memo to all House Republicans late Tuesday, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise said the House panel “is likely to pursue a partisan agenda” in investigating the violent attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters, and he encouraged Republicans to vote against it. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy also declined to say whether Republicans would participate.