The Liberty recorded a season high 111 points as they defeat the Lynx, 111-76. Breanna Stewart recorded 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 3PM (ties a career high), while Sabrina Ionescu added 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Liberty in the win. Diamond Miller tallied 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist for the Lynx in the loss. The Liberty improve to 27-7, while the Lynx fall to 17-18.