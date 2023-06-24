Game Recap: Liberty 110, Dream 80

The Liberty defeated the Dream, 110-80. Betnijah Laney recorded 19 points (4-8 3pt. FG), three rebounds and three assists for the Liberty, while Marine Johannes (18 points), Jonquel Jones (18 points, nine rebounds) and Courtney Vandersloot (16 points, 11 assists) added a combined 52 points in the victory. Rhyne Howard tallied a game-high 24 points, along with six rebounds for the Dream in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 8-3 on the season, while the Dream fall to 5-7.