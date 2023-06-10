Game Recap: Liberty 106, Dream 83

Sabrina Ionescu set a franchise record with 8 3PT FG made on her way to 37 total points to go along with four rebounds and four assists as the Liberty defeated the Dream, 106-83. Breanna Stewart added 25 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks as Jonquel Jones totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists for New York. Allisha Grey totaled 17 points, five rebounds, and one assist as Rhyne Howard added 15 points for the Dream. The Liberty improve to 5-2 as the Dream fall to 2-4.