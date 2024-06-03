Game Recap: Liberty 104, Fever 68

- Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'The Indiana Fever are winless through their first four games this season. Before their loss to the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark talked about their slow start to the season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/indiana-fever-stay-winless-through-four-games-we-are-expecting-to-win/563592/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:45Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 lossThe Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter and coach Teresa Weatherspoon quickly shut down any questions about Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark after Saturday's 71-70 loss<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/chicago-sky-refuse-to-answer-questions-on-caitlin-clark-after-heated-71-70-loss/566182/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 loss</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:34Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
- Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones react after pulling out 81-78 win over Diana Taurasi, Phoenix MercuryAfter the Liberty squeezed out an 81-78 win over the Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones took the podium with head coach Sandy Brondello to discuss the team's effort in the victory.4:07Now PlayingPaused
- Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtimeWatch full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's huge overtime win vs. the Minnesota Lunx at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun remain the only unbeaten team in the league. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-connecticut-sun-defeat-the-minnesota-lynx-in-overtime/615888/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:09Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Liberty 104, Fever 68
Caitlin Clark held to just three points as Laney-Hamilton and Jones help Liberty rout Fever 104-68