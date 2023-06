Led by Breanna Stewart's 32 points (15-20 FG), nine rebounds and five assists, the Liberty defeat the Wings, 102-93. Sabrina Ionescu (22 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Courtney Vandersloot (15 points, 10 assists) added a combined 37 points in the victory. Arike Ogunbowale tallied 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Wings in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 6-2 on the season, while the Wings fall to 5-4.