The Liberty led wire-to-wire and defeated the Fever 101-83. Betnijah Lahey led the Liberty with 22 points and four rebounds as Jonquel Jones (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Sabrina Ionescu (12 points, six assists, four rebounds) combined for 30 points. Victoria Vivians led the Fever with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists while Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points. The Liberty shot 37-68 from the floor and 17-34 from the 3PT line.