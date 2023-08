Led by Breanna Stewart's 42 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, the Liberty defeat the Fever, 100-89. Jonquel Jones added 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory, while Kelsey Mitchell tallied 22 points and 3 assists for the Fever in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 24-6 on the season, while the Fever fall to 8-23.