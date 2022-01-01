Game Recap: Lakers 139, Trail Blazers 106

Associated Press

One day after quietly celebrating his 37th birthday at home with his family, LeBron James put on an age-defying performance. James became the oldest player in NBA history to have a game with at least 40 points and 14 rebounds, scoring a season-high 43 on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Sportradar, the oldest player to have a 40-14 game was Larry Bird, who was 35 when he had 49 points and 14 boards for the Boston Celtics in 1992 (which coincidentally also came against the Trail Blazers).