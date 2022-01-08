Game Recap: Lakers 134, Hawks 118
The Lakers defeated the Hawks, 134-118. LeBron James led all scorers with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocks for the Lakers, while Malik Monk added a season-high 29 points in the victory. Trae Young tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 21-19 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 17-21.