Game Recap: Lakers 133. Bucks 129

Led by Anthony Daviss season-high 44 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, the Lakers defeated the Bucks, 133-129. LeBron James recorded 28 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook added 15 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists in the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 40 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton added 17 points (6-11 FG) and seven assists in his season debut. The Lakers improve to 9-12 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 15-6.