Game Recap: Lakers 117, Warriors 91

The Lakers defeated the Warriors, 117-91. LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kyle Kuzma added 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 16 points and seven assists in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 24-11 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 19-16.

