Game Recap: Lakers 117, Warriors 91

On American Idol Sunday night, Lionel Richie was brought to tears over 19-year-old contestant Ronda Felton and her story. Felton herself was emotional from the moment she walked into the audition room as she shared the hardships her and her mother have been through leading up to her Idol moment, which included being homeless often and living in shelters all over the country. Ronda said of her mother’s sacrifice: “I know that at times she felt she liked she failed as a parent, but she did anything that helped us survive and just keep on going.” After Richie handed her a tissue to dab at her tears, Felton composed herself and belted the ballad version of Dreamgirls’ “One Night Only" and, within seconds, Richie's eyes were watering. "“I was doing really well, until you came in and did something that no one has done tonight – which is touch me to the point of making me cry,” Richie told Felton. Moved by Felton's backstory as well as by her raw talent, Richie continued: “Every once in a while, life happens and then you figure, ‘How do I get out of this situation?’ And God provides a crack in the wall. Just a crack. Just like every other crack, it's been there forever, but that crack is just enough for you to get through. And my dear, you just found that crack – because that was the moment that will change your life.” Felton barely heard the judges’ three subsequent enthusiastic yeses, before she impulsively ran outside to grab her mother by the hand and pull her into the room to hear the good news. The moment then got even more emotional and special, when Felton's mother Juretha Jones joined her side, which eventually led to an impromptu singalong to the Commodores' "Zoom" between the mother daughter duo and Richie. “I never thought I’d get on this show and start revealing my side. You know, when I wrote that song I was deeply troubled, because I didn’t know where I was going,” Lionel confessed to Ronda and Juretha. “So, if I touched you in any way, you’ve given me the greatest gift ever. Thank you. Whoa. That got me messed up.”