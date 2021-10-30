Game Recap:Lakers 113, Cavaliers 101
The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers, 113-101. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 26 points and eight assists, while Carmelo Anthony added 24 points (6-8 3pt FG) in the victory. Evan Mobley tallied 23 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 3-3 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 3-3.