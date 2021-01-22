Game Recap: Lakers 113, Bucks 106

The Lakers improve to 8-0 on the road to start the season as they defeated the Bucks, 113-106, in Milwaukee. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with a season-high 34 points (6-10 3pt FG), along with five rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis added 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 12-4 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 9-6.