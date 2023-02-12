Game Recap: Lakers 109, Warriors 103
The Lakers defeat the Warriors, 109-103. Dennis Schroder recorded 26 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Lakers, while Rui Hachimura (16 points, seven rebounds), D'Angelo Russell (15 points, five rebounds, six assists) and Anthony Davis (13 points, 16 rebounds) added a combined 44 points in the victory. Jordan Poole led all scorers with 29 points (17 in the 4th quarter), five rebounds and six assists for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 26-31 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 28-28.