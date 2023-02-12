Game Recap: Lakers 109, Warriors 103

Associated Press

General manager Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook doesn't deserve all the blame for the Lakers' struggles throughout his time in Los Angeles. Pelinka still has renewed optimism about the Lakers' future following a flurry of trades, including the deal that sent away Westbrook after less than two seasons. “I think all teams at times take risks, trade for a player, and our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was that it would lead to a championship-contending team,” Pelinka said.