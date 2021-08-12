Game Recap: Knicks 91, Lakers 82

The Knicks defeated the Lakers, 91-82. Immanuel Quickley led all scorers with 25 points and seven assists for the Knicks, while Miles McBride (22 points, 6-6 3pt FG, seven rebounds, five assists) and Obi Toppin (17 points, 11 rebounds) added 39 points in the victory. Devontae Cacok tallied 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 2-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Lakers fall to 1-1.