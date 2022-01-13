Game Recap: Knicks 108, Mavericks 85

The Knicks defeated the Mavericks, 108-85. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 32 points and seven rebounds, while Julius Randle added 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 21-21 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 22-19.