Game Recap: Knicks 103, Cavaliers 94

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 103-94. Quentin Grimes led the Knicks with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Obi Toppin added 21 points and four rebounds in the victory. Lamar Stevens recorded 21 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 3-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Cavaliers fall to 1-3.