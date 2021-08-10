Game Recap: Kings 80, Hornets 70

The Kings defeated the Hornets, 80-70. Jahmi'us Ramsey led the Kings with 22 points, while Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Baylor, recorded 10 points and nine assists in the victory. James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of UConn, tallied 11 points and two rebounds for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Hornets fall to 0-2.