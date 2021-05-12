Game Recap: Kings 122, Thunder 106
The Kings defeated the Thunder, 122-106. Terence Davis led all scorers with 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3pt FG), five rebounds and three assists for the Kings, while Buddy Hield added 21 points and six assists in the victory. Darius Bazley tallied 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 31-38 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 21-49.