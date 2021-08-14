Game Recap: Jazz 84, Heat 65

The Jazz defeated the Heat, 84-65. Trent Forrest led the way for the Jazz with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Udoka Azubuike added 18 points (8-8 FG) and nine rebounds in the victory. Omer Yurtseven tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Heat in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 3-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Heat fall to 2-1.