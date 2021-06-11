Game Recap: Jazz 117, Clippers 111
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Led by Donovan Mitchells 37 points, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 117-111, in Game 2. Rudy Gobert added 13 points, three blocks and a Playoff career-high 20 rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Saturday, June 12