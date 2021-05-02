Game Recap: Jazz 106, Raptors 103
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Jazz defeated the Raptors, 106-102. Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers with a season-high 34 points, along with four rebounds and four assists for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert added 13 points (6-8 FG) and 16 rebounds in the victory. Fred VanVleet tallied a team-high 30 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 46-18 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 26-38.