Game Recap: Hornets 134, Thunder 116

The Hornets defeated the Thunder, 134-116. Terry Rozier recorded 30 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hornets, while Miles Bridges (27 points, six assists) and LaMelo Ball (21 points, seven assists) added 48 points in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 34-35 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 20-48.