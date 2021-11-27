Game Recap: Hornets 133, Timberwolves 115
The Hornets defeated the Timberwolves, 133-115. Kelly Oubre Jr. led all scorers with 27 points (7-13 3pt FG) for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball added 10 points, six rebounds and 13 assists in the victory. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 13-8 on the season, while the Timberwolves fall to 9-10.