Game Recap: Hornets 129, Mavericks 108
The Hornets defeated the Mavericks, 129-108. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points and eight rebounds, while LaMelo Ball added 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied 37 points, including a career-high tying eight 3pt FGM for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 36-35 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 43-28.