Game Recap: Hornets 121, Thunder 98

The Hornets defeated the Thunder, 121-98. Miles Bridges recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 29 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 26-20 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 14-31.