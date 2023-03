The Hornets defeat the Mavericks, 117-109. P.J. Washington recorded 28 points and six rebounds for the Hornets, while Gordon Hayward added 25 points and nine assists in the victory. Luka Doncic led all scorers with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 24-51 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 36-38.