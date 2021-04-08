Game Recap: Hornets 113, Thunder 102

The Hornets defeated the Thunder, 113-102. Jalen McDaniels recorded a career-high 21 points, along with six rebounds and three assists for the Hornets, while Terry Rozier added 17 points and five assists in the victory. Aleksej Pokusevski tallied a career-high 25 points and seven 3pt FGM (9-14 FG, 7-11 3pt FG), along with nine rebounds and four assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 26-24 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 20-31.

