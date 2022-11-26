Game Recap: Hornets 110, Timberwolves 108

The Hornets defeat the Timberwolves, 110-108, ending their 5-game winning streak. Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded a game-high 28 points, along with six rebounds and three steals for the Hornets, while Terry Rozier (22 points, eight assists) and P.J. Washington (16 points) added a combined 38 points in the victory. Anthony Edwards tallied a team-high 25 points, along with five rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves in a losing effort. The Hornets improve to 6-14 on the season, while the Timberwolves fall to 10-9.