Max Strus knocked down a three-pointer in sudden death double overtime to lift the Heat over the Grizzlies, 97-94. Strus finished with a game-high 32 points, along with nine rebounds for the Heat, while Ziaire Williams and Sean McDermott each tallied 19 points for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Grizzlies fall to 1-1.